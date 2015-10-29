Andrew Gorton

Andrew is a meteorologist and multimedia journalist at WALB.

Living in Iowa, Texas, and Oklahoma, Andrew has spent much of his life in Tornado Alley. Upon moving from Iowa to Texas in 1997, Andrew experienced his first tornado in person and was hooked on weather. The meteorologist on the radio led Andrew’s family to safety, instantly sparking a lifelong passion in Andrew to understand the weather so that he could help other people know what to do in severe weather situations.

At the age of 16, Andrew became certified by NOAA and the National Weather Service to storm chase and also earned a certification in Advanced Radar Interpretation from the National Weather Service. Andrew continued to pursue his passion for weather at Rowlett High School (Dallas, Texas) where he broadcasted a live weathercast to 3,000 students and staff each week.

Andrew graduated from the University of Oklahoma where he studied Meteorology and Broadcast Journalism. At OU, Andrew was an on-air meteorologist and reporter for OU Nightly, and meteorologist for The OU Daily and Purcell Register. Living in Oklahoma allowed Andrew to utilize his storm spotter certification, as he chased multiple tornadoes and storms in order to warn the public of impending bad weather.

Andrew spent the summer of 2014 as a meteorology intern at KWTX-TV in Waco, Texas, learning what it takes to be a part of a professional broadcast meteorology team.

With a passion for learning, Andrew is furthering his meteorology education through Mississippi State University's online Broadcast and Operational Meteorology Program as he works to earn his meteorological certification.

Andrew is a Christian and enjoys attending church services on Sundays. When not at the station or studying, Andrew is most likely watching his Dallas professional sports teams or enjoying the outdoors.

