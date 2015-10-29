Blazers plan to be stubborn with run game

The Valdosta State Blazers want to run the ball. It's their bread and butter. This week's opponent is very good at stopping teams on the ground.

On Saturday, something has to give.

VSU returns to Bazemore-Hyder Saturday to host West Alabama in what could be a playoff elimination game.

The Tigers are one of the best in the country at stopping the run. They're allowing just 118 yards a game on the ground, good for second in the Gulf South Conference.

That won't deter the Blazers, who say they will be a little hard headed in their play calling this week, and they plan to establish a run game.

"We're going to be stubborn. We felt like we played a very good defense against West Georgia, very similar to what West Alabama will do, and we were able to hit them in the mouth and knock them off the ball, and had a lot of success running the ball," says head coach David Dean. "This is the same type deal. We're going to have to do that again. We're going to have to force the run."

Valdosta State will try to earn their third straight win. They'll kick off against the Tigers at noon on Saturday.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.