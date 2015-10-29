WALB PLAYER OF THE WEEK (10/28/15): DWS' Shenker continues stellar campaign

The Deerfield-Windsor Knights are once again a state title contender.

A big reason why: the weapon that is John Samuel Shenker.

The junior TE has had a great season for the Knights, and that continued Friday night at Terrell Academy.

Shenker got his night going on a long reception on the game's second play.

He added two more catches, bringing his final stat line to three receptions for 113 yards and a touchdown.

He says the Knights' offense liked some matchups, and took advantage of them.

"We really came in focused on it, because we knew we have a big week this week," he says. "We knew Terrell was struggling a little bit on defense, so we knew some points to hit, and that's what we did."

"On Friday night, John Samuel had a great ballgame. He made some big catches for us, and we expect him to," says head coach Allen Lowe. "We expect him to make some more down the stretch."

They'll need some Friday night when the Knights host Valwood with the Region 3-AAA title on the line.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.