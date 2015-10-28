Golden Rams looking forward to White's reunion

Albany State homecoming was two weeks ago, but this Saturday will have a reunion feel to it as well.

Mike White spent thirty years as a coach at Albany State, including 15 as the head coach. For the first time in his career Saturday, he coaches against the Golden Rams.

ASU is flying high, fresh off their third straight win, though it came in less than impressive fashion.

They'll spend the week getting ready for White's new team, the Benedict Tigers.

White retired at Albany State to take that new job this offseason and returns to the Coliseum for the first time as a visitor on Saturday.

It will be a different feeling for many of the coaches and players who spent much of their careers under White.

Head coach Dan Land says he's already talked to the players about how they need to handle it.

"I told them what we need to do. This is a business-type situation, and we've got to just handle business," Land says. "We love the guy across the field from us, but at the same time, we're trying to win just like he's trying to win. So strap it up, and let's get the job done."

Land says he's excited to see his old friend and colleague across the field from him. He says White's leadership with the Golden Rams helped mold him into a head coach.

"He taught us that you're not just a coach. You're a daddy. You're a momma. You're a brother. You're a sister. You're a girlfriend. You're a boyfriend. You're all that," Land says. "You have to do all that, because when you're dealing with these guys here, they have so many different problems. You have to keep them academically sound, athletically sound. It's tough. so he taught us how to handle and juggle things like that."

White's first season with the Tigers has been a tough one. Benedict is 0-7 so far this year.

They'll kick off against Albany State Saturday at 2:00 on Saturday.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.