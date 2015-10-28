Terrell Co. student arrested after bringing gun to school

Officers later arrested Shawntavious Polite, a junior at the school.

Investigators say an 18-year-old student carried an unloaded pistol into a crowd of students.

The group was decorating and preparing for the Terrell County High School Homecoming Parade.

He has no criminal record.

But the Sheriff said he brought an unloaded .22 pistol into the high school Tuesday.

"I am just glad they got it before he did hurt someone," said Terrell County Sheriff John Bowen.

The Principal, who did not want to speak on camera, said he worked with the School Resource Officer to take the gun from Polite.

"Being where the student was, we needed to isolate him in case he did want to cause harm to somebody," said School Resource Officer Johnny Walker.

Authorities said Polite was armed and walking in an area where many Terrell High School students were at- changing classes, leaving the cafeteria, and decorating the high school for homecoming festivities.

"We received a tip from a student that another student had a gun on campus. We take it very serious[ly]," said Walker.

The school's Principal Douglas Bell approached the student alone, so as not to frighten him.

We are told Polite tried to pass the gun off, but the Principal took the weapon and walked him away from the students and directly to the Deputy.

Polite has said little since his arrest, police added.

"I think he is more scared about what will happen to him for doing this at school."

Meanwhile, investigators are looking into whether Polite had other weapons at home and may have been upset because other students stole weapons from him.

