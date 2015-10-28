Albany gets a crime victim's grant

Crime victims in Dougherty County will continue getting legal and emotional support.



The District Attorney's office will receive a $118,000 grant to pay for the Victim Witness Assistance Program. The money is from the federal government as part of the Victim of Crimes Act.



The County disperses the money to the D.A.'s office. County Commissioner Chairman Chris Cohilas, a former prosecutor, says the money is needed.



"Having those human interactions increases the likelihood of a successful prosecution," he said.

This money is a continuation of the grant given to Dougherty County from the federal government.