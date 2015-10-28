Albany elections facing low voter turnout - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Albany elections facing low voter turnout

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Early voting ends this Friday and officials say voter turn out has been low so far.  

With over 30,000 active voters in the city, just over 1,100 people have cast their ballots. 

Voting officials want to make sure citizens know there is still time to get out and head to the polls. 

Early voting is taking place at the government center everyday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Friday, absentee ballots will be sent out until Friday, and you can always vote on election day in November. 

Elections Supervisor, Ginger Nickerson, says early voting is not mandatory but it gives voters more time and flexibility to vote. 

Nickerson says the polls are prepared for every voter and they hope the candidates are getting the word out about elections.

"Our job is to prepare for every eligible voter and [the candidate's] job is to campaign and get them into us," Nickerson explains.

Nickerson says voting in this election takes less than five minutes due to the short ballot. 

The ballot contains the race for Mayor and, for some precincts, Ward 4. 

Copyright  2015 WALB. All rights reserved.

