Colquitt's two-sport star making a run at XC title

One of south Georgia's best two sport stars is gearing up to make another title run in one of her events, and could be developing into a premier player in the Peach State.

Colquitt County sophomore Elizabeth Funderburk is the favorite to win the Region 1-AAAAAA girls' cross country title Thursday.

She finished 11th in the state meet as a freshman, and believes another top 15 finish is possible this season.

In the spring, Funderburk trades her shoes for golf clubs. She finished 3rd in the state tournament last season, leading the Lady Pack to a state runner- up finish.

For now though, her focus is solely on cross country, and getting better.

"I've had a couple injuries this year that have put me back a little bit," she admits. "Hopefully next year, I can stay a little healthier. I'm looking for next year to be back to where I was last year."

"Both golf and cross-country take as much mental as anything. You've got to be able to focus," says head cross country coach Mell Wier. "As a distance runner, you've got to be able to zone everything out, and it's the same thing with golf. The strength from carrying your golf clubs 18 holes no doubt helps her with her running."

The Region 1-AAAAAA meet is this Thursday in Leesburg.

