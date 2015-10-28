WALB TEAM OF THE WEEK (10/27/15): Monroe earns key subregion win

Despite a win last year, Monroe has never had great success on the gridiron against Cairo.

That did not matter on Friday, as the Tornadoes picked up the win and our team of the week honors.

The Tornadoes kicked a last second field goal to beat the Syrupmakers, 16-14. It's only their fifth win over Cairo all-time.

It's a big win in Region 1-AAAA Subregion A, as Monroe moves into a tie for second place. But they own the tiebreaker over Cairo.

The Tornadoes are now on a short week as they host Crisp County Thursday night.

