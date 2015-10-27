Albany church expands with new building plans

Pastor Isha Odom is amazed at how far the church has come since its humble beginning in 2003

Agape Christian Worship Center on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive will break ground on a new, 7,000 square foot building.

An Albany Church that started in a hotel conference room has grown so much they are building a new church.

It will house a 200 seat sanctuary as well as a large area for young people.

Pastor Isha Odom is amazed at how far the church has come since its humble beginning in 2003, holding bible studies and services in the old Holiday Inn.

"The whole congregation is excited. We are praising God," said Odom. "We are thrilled to know we have plans in place and we are preparing to clear the ground and get the facility going. Very excited!"

The new building will have room for a Teen Zone, a nursery, and an area for elementary children.

