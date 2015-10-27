DJJ: Formal charges filed in Terrell Co. auto break-ins

Three children accused of breaking into cars now face formal charges for their actions.

The case has been turned over to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

Three boys, ages 11, 14, and 15 are now each charged with five counts of entering autos, which is a felony.

Neighbors said that the boys, two brothers and a friend, were all raised by grandparents.

The relatives were with the boys when they were questioned by investigators.

"We have some admissibility as far as what was involved and what they were doing," said Sgt. Aubrey Suggs with the Terrell County Sheriff's Office.

Neighbors said the boys have been suspected of stealing from various neighbors and relatives who live along a quiet dirt road in Sasser for almost a year.

Residents Miranda Dixon and Paul Shaw had several items stolen during the theft Monday, and they think the boys petty thefts have to be stopped now.

"I just think it is going to get worse if some one doesn't do something now. I don't think they realize what can happen to them," Shaw and Dixon said.

It is now up to the Department of Juvenile Justice to make a decision about their future.

"They will set up a hearing and decide what they are going to do. [Either] go to a youth detention center or remain in Terrell County with their families," said Sgt Suggs.

A South Georgia juvenile judge said the maximum time the boys could expect to serve is 5 years months in a Youth Detention Center

