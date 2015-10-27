Lady Rams come together for title run

The Worth County Lady Rams are back in the GHSA softball Elite Eight for the first time in seven seasons, and they plan to make some noise in Columbus.

The Region 1-AAAA champs have played good ball all year, but really turned it on in late September.

Since then, the Lady Rams have won 10 of their last 11, and nine straight games.

But the spark for that run was a loss in Leesburg that made the team examine themselves.

"After the Lee County game, we had a team talk that really got everybody's attention to work together, and stop working as just one," says sophomore 3B Taylor Layfield.

"We're prepared. We've been spending all season practicing for this," says junior 1B Laylon Ivey. "I think we're ready."

Head coach Kaleb Hathcock says the team has been motivated all season to reach Columbus, and he says it began at the end of last season.

"I think it's been dating back to last year. We lost to Cook. They didn't like the feeling of going home early," he says. "That's kind of been the mindset the whole year, to come back and avenge that loss and keep going."

The Lady Rams open state championship play Thursday against West Laurens in Columbus. First pitch is at 4:15 p.m.

SOUTH GEORGIA TEAMS' SCHEDULES

Baconton vs. Schley Co.- 10:30 a.m.

Wilcox Co. vs. Telfair Co.- 10:30 a.m.

Seminole Co. vs. Bryan Co.- 2:30 p.m.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.