WALB PLAY OF THE WEEK (10/26/15): Baconton's Beck makes one-hand - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

WALB PLAY OF THE WEEK (10/26/15): Baconton's Beck makes one-handed grab

CUTHBERT, GA (WALB) -

Friday night's game didn't go well for Baconton Charter, but the Blazers found a bright spot in receiver Jonathon Beck, who provided our play of the week.

With the Blazers driving, Beck made a spectacular one-handed catch across the middle to pick up a first down.

The 6'4 WR needed every inch to pull the ball out of the air, but he only needed one hand.

Copyright 2015 WALB.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly