WALB PLAY OF THE WEEK (10/26/15): Baconton's Beck makes one-handed grab

Friday night's game didn't go well for Baconton Charter, but the Blazers found a bright spot in receiver Jonathon Beck, who provided our play of the week.
With the Blazers driving, Beck made a spectacular one-handed catch across the middle to pick up a first down.
The 6'4 WR needed every inch to pull the ball out of the air, but he only needed one hand.
