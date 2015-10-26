Blazers crack the Top 25

After their second straight win, the Valdosta State Blazers have once again cracked the Division II Top 25.
VSU comes in 24th in the latest polls after their 37-22 win at Shorter last Thursday night.
The Blazers return to Bazemore-Hyder Stadium this weekend when they host West Alabama.
Kickoff is set for noon.
Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.