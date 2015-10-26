Blazers crack the Top 25

After their second straight win, the Valdosta State Blazers have once again cracked the Division II Top 25.

VSU comes in 24th in the latest polls after their 37-22 win at Shorter last Thursday night.

The Blazers return to Bazemore-Hyder Stadium this weekend when they host West Alabama.

Kickoff is set for noon.

