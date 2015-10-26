Blazers crack the Top 25 - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Blazers crack the Top 25

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) -

After their second straight win, the Valdosta State Blazers have once again cracked the Division II Top 25.

VSU comes in 24th in the latest polls after their 37-22 win at Shorter last Thursday night.

The Blazers return to Bazemore-Hyder Stadium this weekend when they host West Alabama.

Kickoff is set for noon.

Copyright 2015 WALB.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly