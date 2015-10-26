Albany restaurant robbed again

Albany Police are searching for three robbers who hit a popular fast food restaurant Monday night.
Police say at least one of the crooks had a gun when they robbed the Subway on North Slappey Boulevard about 9:15 p.m. It's at least the third time that restaurant has been robbed since last October.
Two employees were the only people in the restaurant. They were not hurt. Right now, we don't have a good description of the robbers.
