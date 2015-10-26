1980s Hip Hop Jam is Thursday at the Civic Center

Top hip-hop artists from the 1980s will perform an old school jam session this week in Albany... and tickets are still available.

Kool Mo Dee, Kurtis Blow, Sugarhill Gang and other acts will perform Thursday at the Civic Center, the first big concert there in a while.

Organizers are expecting a lot of people to come out this week, with many tickets being sold the day of the concert.

Box Office hours have been extended on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m., which is later than usual to give people a chance to purchase tickets.

Reserve seats on the floor are $40 and General Admission is $30.

Ticket prices jump $5 if you wait until Thursday to buy tickets, $45 for Reserved and $35 for General Admission.

You can call the Box Office at 229-430-3804 or go to Ticketmaster.com to purchase tickets.

