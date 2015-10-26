Candidate Profile: Mayor Dorothy Hubbard

Mayor Dorothy Hubbard is seeking a second term as Albany's leader.

Hubbard says most citizens talk with her about the need for jobs in Albany.

While she is proud of many accomplishments during her first term, like buying the Rails to Trails property, resurfacing roads, and other improvements in the city, she says working with other groups brings the most success.

"I truly believe working together we will be better and we will be better in SWGA. I always say I haven't done much successfully all by myself. It takes all of us working together," said Hubbard.

Mayor Hubbard says the city and the county are working well together, along with the Chamber and the Economic Development Commission.

She said that teamwork will help bring jobs to Albany.

