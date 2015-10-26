Southwest Georgia Regional Airport looks to improve facilities

The Southwest Georgia Regional Airport is looking at ways to improve their facilities.

The Aviation Commission Committee is hoping to renovate old hangars and utilize nearly 85 acres of unused land.

With a five year plan, all the projects the airport hopes to complete come with a price tag of $22.5 million.

So instead the airport is considering a new strategic plan and economic development strategy.

The strategic plan will focus on renovation type projects, while the economic development strategy would focus on using the airport land to bring in more money.

Transportation Director David Hamilton says they are carefully reviewing all options to see which will be the best fit for the airport.

"We have a wonderful airport and we want to strengthen our position in Southwest Georgia as the leading airport... so we still have a little bit more work to do. So a strategic plan will basically give us a road map on how to get where we want to be," explains Hamilton.

He says the plans focus on updating and making better use the facilities, not expanding them in anyway.

