Southwest Georgia Regional Airport looks to improve facilities - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Southwest Georgia Regional Airport looks to improve facilities

David Hamilton, Transportation Director David Hamilton, Transportation Director
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

The Southwest Georgia Regional Airport is looking at ways to improve their facilities. 

The Aviation Commission Committee is hoping to renovate old hangars and utilize nearly 85 acres of unused land. 

With a five year plan, all the projects the airport hopes to complete come with a price tag of $22.5 million. 

So instead the airport is considering a new strategic plan and economic development strategy. 

The strategic plan will focus on renovation type projects, while the economic development strategy would focus on using the airport land to bring in more money. 

Transportation Director David Hamilton says they are carefully reviewing all options to see which will be the best fit for the airport. 

"We have a wonderful airport and we want to strengthen our position in Southwest Georgia as the leading airport... so we still have a little bit more work to do. So a strategic plan will basically give us a road map on how to get where we want to be," explains Hamilton. 

He says the plans focus on updating and making better use the facilities, not expanding them in anyway. 

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Utility leaders explain move to 401 Pine Ave.

    Utility leaders explain move to 401 Pine Ave.

    Monday, May 22 2017 9:29 AM EDT2017-05-22 13:29:12 GMT
    The new building is located at 401 Pine Ave. in Albany (Source:WALB)The new building is located at 401 Pine Ave. in Albany (Source:WALB)

    Albany Utilities has occupied the 207 Pine Ave. building since the late 70s, but utility leaders say it’s time to move on. Stephen Collier, Assistant City Manager of Utilities, told WALB News 10 that the current building is no longer in shape to do business.

    More >>

    Albany Utilities has occupied the 207 Pine Ave. building since the late 70s, but utility leaders say it’s time to move on. Stephen Collier, Assistant City Manager of Utilities, told WALB News 10 that the current building is no longer in shape to do business.

    More >>

  • Library sells commemorative bricks

    Library sells commemorative bricks

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 3:24 PM EDT2017-05-17 19:24:34 GMT
    The South Georgia Regional Library is selling commemorative bricks. (Source: WALB)The South Georgia Regional Library is selling commemorative bricks. (Source: WALB)

    You can put your mark on the new public library in Valdosta. The South Georgia Regional Library is selling commemorative bricks.

    More >>

    You can put your mark on the new public library in Valdosta. The South Georgia Regional Library is selling commemorative bricks.

    More >>

  • South Georgia agencies help battle wildfire

    South Georgia agencies help battle wildfire

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 5:30 PM EDT2017-05-16 21:30:34 GMT
    Nearly 1,000 people are fighting the massive wildfire scorching through South Georgia and North Florida. (Source: WALB)Nearly 1,000 people are fighting the massive wildfire scorching through South Georgia and North Florida. (Source: WALB)

    Nearly 1,000 people are fighting the massive wildfire scorching through South Georgia and North Florida. 

    More >>

    Nearly 1,000 people are fighting the massive wildfire scorching through South Georgia and North Florida. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly