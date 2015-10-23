GAME OF THE WEEK: (10/23/15) Valwood vs. Brookwood

Two of the best teams in the private school ranks will meet.

The high school football season is winding down, with plenty more to play for in the game of the week.

Two of the best teams in the private school ranks will meet, and there is a lot on the line in terms of playoff seeding.

The Brookwood Warriors will host Valwood at Warrior Field. So far, both teams have just one loss each for the season.

The Valiants are unbeaten in region play, while Brookwood dropped their game with Deerfield-Windsor earlier in the season.

The night's winner will stay near the top of the region race, and both teams are fired up for the game.

Brookwood head coach Shane Boggs said that's great, but notes it's going to come down to execution.

"You're not going to be able to use emotion to carry you for 48 minutes in football or in life," said Boggs. "You gotta hang your hat on some objective stuff. I think focus is probably a big deal, and you have to be prepared for a little adversity and respond properly."

The Warriors and Valiants kick off at 7:30 p.m. in Thomasville.

