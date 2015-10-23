Alice Coachmen Elementary students 'Back the Blue'

The fourth graders at Alice Coachmen Elementary wanted to show their appreciation for the law enforcers who protect them.

Dougherty County School System Officer Amanda Jackson and her peers were grateful for the opportunity to have a positive interaction with the children.

The fourth graders at Alice Coachmen Elementary came together to 'Back the Blue'

The group of students came together to host a donuts and orange juice reception to show how they 'Back the Blue.'

"We want to mentor them and show them it is not always negative with the police, we are there to help them to achieve their goals," said Jackson.

The Alice Coachmen Principal Gail Soloman says the biggest surprise was that the children planned and executed the entire event.

"They were reading a story about community helpers and what you can do in your community and they came up with 'Back the Blue,'" said Soloman.

11-year-old Bilal Sutton was happy to serve the officers who he says serves him and his friends everyday. Sutton says, "they have our backs, no matter what."

Soloman who has been an educator for 26 years says she has never seen anything of this magnitude and is very proud of the children.

