Radium Springs Middle School uses casket for Red Ribbon Week

Dougherty County Sheriff Kevin Sproul helped plan Radium Springs Middle School's Red Ribbon Week.

The casket was a visual reminder for the students that the choices they make are important. Some choices, like choosing to avoid using drugs or hanging out with people who do, can be life or death decisions.

Educators said that middle school is a critical time to teach young people the real life effects their decisions have on their life, and to encourage them to do what is right, even if it isn't popular.

