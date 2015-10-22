Farmer shares best-selling story at Moultrie's Ag Expo

A seventh-generation farmer who made his family farm profitable again, is sharing his story with farmers in South Georgia.

Forrest Pritchard's story is now a New York Times best seller, and he traveled from his family farm in Virginia to the Sunbelt Ag Expo in Moultrie.

He said many people are starting their own small gardens simply because people want to be more directly involved in where their food comes from.

"Some of us want to get our hands dirty and reconnect with the land and reconnect with our farmers who are champions of the earth and people who nourish us," said Pritchard.

Pritchard also just released a new book, with recipes and stories from small farmers across the United States.

