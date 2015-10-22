Most Wanted: Eric Demond Backey

A convicted felon on the run for nearly a year is wanted by the Baker County Sheriff's Office on charges of aggravated stalking.

39-year-old Eric Demond Backey has active warrants for his arrest on charges of stalking, terroristic threats, harassing phone calls and battery.

He's also wanted in Dougherty County on burglary charges. Backey is 5' 8", 185 pounds, and goes by the nickname "Big Boy."

He has ties to Newton and Bainbridge, and could even be hiding out in Albany.

Backey just got out of prison in 2013 after serving time for stalking, aggravated assault and burglary in Dougherty County. He is considered dangerous.



If you know where he is call the Baker County Sheriff's Office at 229-734-3002 or 911 and help get this repeat offender off the streets.



