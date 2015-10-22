Leesburg bypass opens to drivers - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Leesburg bypass opens to drivers

LEESBURG, GA (WALB) -

After nearly 10 years of planing the new north Leesburg bypass opened one lane to traffic earlier today but it's not completely finished just yet.

The new bypass connects U.S. Highway 19 and Georgia Highway 195, also known as Leslie Highway.
Traffic on Leslie highway will be shifted to the bypass while a portion of it is closed to finish the construction.
City manager Bob Alexander says this new bypass will help relieve downtown traffic.

"A lot of the traffic in the downtown area will be able to not have to go into the downtown area. They'll be able to go around it. This will cut down on a lot of the traffic congestion we have in the downtown area," said Bob Alexander, Leesburg City Manager. 

The Official Opening of the North Leesburg Bypass will be Monday, October 26, 2015 at 4:00 PM at the new loop interchange of U.S. 19 and the Bypass, Alexander said.  The special guest for this ribbon cutting event is the Speaker of the Georgia House of Representatives the Honorable David Ralston.  
 

