WALB PLAYER OF THE WEEK (10/21/15): Monroe's Robinson switches jersey, scores 4 TDs

Mark Robinson's #16 jersey was damaged before Thursday night's game, so he had to switch to #25.

After his performance Thursday, he should keep it.

Robinson had himself a day last Thursday night for the Monroe Tornadoes in their win over Albany.

He carried the ball 10 times for 129 yards and three scores.

But he wasn't done, adding six tackles, a pair of forced fumbles, and a interception returned for a touchdown.

After that kind of game against a crosstown rival, Robinson says he might just keep that #25.

"There's a pretty good chance I'll stay with that the remainder of the season," Robinson laughs. "But I think next year, I'll turn back to my regular #6."

The Tornadoes face a tough test this Friday night when they go to Cairo. That one has major subregion implications.

