Wednesday's GHSA softball playoff scores and highlights

Several south Georgia softball teams punched their ticket to the Elite Eight in Columbus next week.
Scores from Wednesday:
AAAAAA
Brookwood 4, Lee Co. 0 (Game 1)
Lee Co. 7, Brookwood 5 (Game 2; Game 3 is Thursday)
Archer 4, Lowndes 0 (Game 1)
Archer 11, Lowndes 0 (Game 2, Lowndes eliminated)
AAAA
Worth Co. 3, Whitewater 0 (Game 1)
Worth Co. 2, Whitewater 1 (Game 2, Worth Co. advances)
Buford 3, Thomas Co. Central 0 (Game 1)
Buford 1, Thomas Co. Central (Game 2, TCC eliminated)
AA
Seminole Co. 12, Bremen 11 (Game 1)
Seminole Co. 4, Bremen 2 (Game 2, Seminole Co. advances)
A
Baconton 7, Taylor Co. 3 (Game 1)
Baconton 9, Taylor Co. 7 (Game 2, Baconton advances)
Schley Co. 16, Charlton Co. 12 (Game 1)
Schley Co. 8, Charlton Co. 7 (Game 2, Schley Co. advances)
Echols Co. 3, Miller Co. 1 (Game 1)
Echols Co. 12, Miller Co. 2 (Game 2, Miller Co. eliminated)
Wilcox Co. 8, Hawkinsville 0 (Game 1)
Wilcox Co. 11, Hawkinsville 5 (Game 2, Wilcox Co. advances)
Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.