Wednesday's GHSA softball playoff scores and highlights

Several south Georgia softball teams punched their ticket to the Elite Eight in Columbus next week.

Scores from Wednesday:

AAAAAA

Brookwood 4, Lee Co. 0 (Game 1)

Lee Co. 7, Brookwood 5 (Game 2; Game 3 is Thursday)

Archer 4, Lowndes 0 (Game 1)

Archer 11, Lowndes 0 (Game 2, Lowndes eliminated)

AAAA

Worth Co. 3, Whitewater 0 (Game 1)

Worth Co. 2, Whitewater 1 (Game 2, Worth Co. advances)

Buford 3, Thomas Co. Central 0 (Game 1)

Buford 1, Thomas Co. Central (Game 2, TCC eliminated)

AA

Seminole Co. 12, Bremen 11 (Game 1)

Seminole Co. 4, Bremen 2 (Game 2, Seminole Co. advances)

A

Baconton 7, Taylor Co. 3 (Game 1)

Baconton 9, Taylor Co. 7 (Game 2, Baconton advances)

Schley Co. 16, Charlton Co. 12 (Game 1)

Schley Co. 8, Charlton Co. 7 (Game 2, Schley Co. advances)

Echols Co. 3, Miller Co. 1 (Game 1)

Echols Co. 12, Miller Co. 2 (Game 2, Miller Co. eliminated)

Wilcox Co. 8, Hawkinsville 0 (Game 1)

Wilcox Co. 11, Hawkinsville 5 (Game 2, Wilcox Co. advances)

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.