Blazers play Shorter on a short week

Valdosta State fans don't have to wait until Saturday to see their team in action.

Thursday night is game night for the Blazers this week, who have to go on the road on short rest.

VSU is fresh off a conference win over Mississippi College, but has no time to pat themselves on the back.

They travel to Rome to battle the Shorter Hawks tomorrow night in the Gulf South Conference Game of the Week.

The Blazers have never lost to the Hawks, allowing only 12 total points in the three meetings.

A win tomorrow would be nice. It'd put VSU back at .500 in conference play.

You can see that game on ESPN3. Kickoff is set for 7:30 from historic Barron Stadium.

