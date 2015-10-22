Bainbridge Middle School chasing another perfect season

Things are going great on the football field for the Bearcats of Bainbridge.

The varsity team is unbeaten, ranked in the state's top ten. But that's nothing compared to what's going on at Bainbridge Middle School.

The Bearcats haven't lost this year. They also went unbeaten the past two seasons.

They can complete their third straight perfect season with a championship tomorrow against Washington Middle School of Cairo.

Head coach Heith Maxwell says his team is focused and ready to play.

"We just stick together," says 8th grade OL/DL Jackson Wheeler. "We try to have the best attitude and effort at practice and during the games."

"I think being undefeated this year, and not to close it out would be a big letdown for them," Maxwell says. "I think they're real focused, but they realize it could happen. It's not over yet. They've got one more game. It'd mean a lot for our community and our school."

The Bearcats will host Washington Middle tomorrow with their unbeaten streak on the line.

