Expo Farmer of the Year is from North Carolina

The Swisher Sweet Southeastern Farmer of the Year at the Sunbelt Ag Expo is a tobacco and sweet potato farmer from eastern North Carolina.

Danny Kornegay never asked to be entered into the contest for North Carolina's Farmer of the Year. It was a family friend who insisted on putting his name in the hat. From a list of 10 superb farmers from every state in the Southeast, he was selected as Farmer of the Year.

Mr. Kornegay spent the day after the announcement visiting with members of the air force and helping judge a young farmer's barbecue contest. He is a second generation farmer, and is teaching his own children and grandchildren the family business and the critical importance of food safety.

The Kornegay family farm produces many different crops, but sweet potatoes are a main crop for the family, but he is always diversifying and changing with the times so he can help ensure his successful family business continues for the next generation.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.