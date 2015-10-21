Students head to the buses to learn safety - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Students head to the buses to learn safety

Transportation Director Scott James Transportation Director Scott James
THOMAS CO., GA (WALB) -

This week is National School Bus Safety week and Thomas County Schools are participating by moving class outside. 

"We kind of think of these [buses] as our big yellow classrooms," Transportation Director Scott James says about the school buses. 

This week kindergarten through 5th grade students took to the school buses to learn how to stay safe on and around them. 

"We want to make sure all of our students understand how important it is to be safe around the buses...safety at the bus stop, safety when you're loading and loading, and then of course safety on the bus also," says James. 

The schools believe it's important to start teaching students these habits at a young age.

"If we can learn the right way early then it sticks with them up until they graduate," explains James.

Nearly half the students in Thomas County ride the bus regularly, but throughout the year almost every student will ride the bus at least once for field trips. 

That's why school officials say every student, not just regular riders, should be informed about bus safety. 

While the focus is on students, the school system is also looking at bus drivers this week as well. 

They are looking for new drivers and offer free CDL training for them. 

For more information contact Thomas County Schools at 229-584-9117.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.   

