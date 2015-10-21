Golden Rams not looking past Clark Atlanta

The Golden Rams are back to .500 and continue their trek back to the SIAC Title Game Saturday at Clark Atlanta.

Everyone in blue and gold is feeling good after a 38-0 homecoming win over Morehouse last week. Now the attention turns to the Panthers.

Clark just picked up their first win of the season last week, beating fellow SIAC basement dweller Benedict.

The Golden Rams shouldn't have any trouble with the 1-6 Panthers, but head coach Dan Land doesn't want his team travelling north thinking that.

"Focus on what we're trying to do here at Albany State University. We'll do the things we're doing offensively, defensively, and on special teams, and we'll let Clark worry about Clark," Land says. "The biggest thing is don't play down to them. Play up to your expectations from the coaches and from yourself, and we'll be fine."

The Golden Rams have won 13 straight over Clark Atlanta. They'll kick off at 2:00 p.m. Saturday in Atlanta.

