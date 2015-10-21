Blazers embracing pressure as #1 seed

The second season is on for the ladies of GHSA softball. When the Single A playoffs get underway Wednesday, the Baconton Lady Blazers will be your top seed.

Baconton has won 17 of their last 18 ball games and clinched their second straight Region 1-A title two weeks ago.

Now they enter the Class A Public playoffs as the number one seed.

That's a first for this team, and they say it adds a little pressure.

"We're keeping it to ourselves kind of. We're not bragging about it or anything," senior catcher Ashley Myer says. "We're just kind of going with the flow, going with what we're doing, just keeping it all to ourselves, and enjoying it."

"We kind of shied away from it at the beginning, then we decided we'd go ahead and embrace it, and just run with it," says head coach Bubber Birdsong. "At this point, all 16 teams are good, so it's not going to really matter. You have to beat them all to get there."

The top seeded Lady Blazers host Taylor County in a best of three series beginning Wednesday. First pitch is set for 3:00 p.m.

