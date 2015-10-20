WALB TEAM OF THE WEEK (10/20/15): Brooks Co. upsets Fitzgerald

Brooks County did what very few have done recently: walk into Fitzgerald and beat the Purple Hurricane.

For their performance, the Trojans are the team of the week.

Brooks scored a controversial go-ahead touchdown with less than two minutes to play. The screen pass opened a lane, and the Trojan receiver sprinted down the sideline for the endzone, and reached the pylon. But the ball appeared to come out before he made it. Officials ruled it a touchdown to give Brooks Co. a 21-17 lead.

Then in the final minute, the Trojans stuffed the Canes on the goal line three straight times to secure the victory and hand Fitzgerald their first loss of the season.

Brooks Co. hosts Early Co. this Friday night.

