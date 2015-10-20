Lady Rams turn attention to defending champs

After a dominant shutout win over rival Fort Valley State Monday night, the Albany State Lady Rams can now turn attention to the defending SIAC champs.

The Lady Rams travel to Claflin Thursday night in a clash of conference title hopefuls.

ASU has won all three of their last matches in shutout fashion, but know they face a tougher challenge in the Lady Panthers.

Head coach Robert Skinner says his team will be prepared.

"We know it's going to be a tough game to win, going on the road. Claflin is going to be ready for us," he says. "As ready for us as they will be, we're going to be as ready for them. We look forward to the challenge and we'll practice the next few days just for Claflin, so we should be ready when we get to Orangeburg on Thursday."

The Lady Rams and Lady Panthers clash at 6:30 Thursday night.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.