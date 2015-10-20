Second round of softball playoffs set

The second round of the GHSA state softball playoffs is just days away, and several of the teams remaining call south Georgia home.
Ten of the remaining teams are from this side of the state, and a few will host Round of 16 matchups.
All series are best of three games.
AAAAAA
Brookwood at Lee Co.
Lowndes at Archer
AAAA
Whitewater at Worth Co.
Thomas Co. Central at Buford
AA
Bremen at Seminole Co.
Berrien at Heard Co.
A-Public
Taylor Co. at Baconton
Hawkinsville at Wilcox Co.
Schley Co. at Charlton Co.
Miller Co. at Echols Co.
