Second round of softball playoffs set

The second round of the GHSA state softball playoffs is just days away, and several of the teams remaining call south Georgia home.

Ten of the remaining teams are from this side of the state, and a few will host Round of 16 matchups.

All series are best of three games.

AAAAAA

Brookwood at Lee Co.

Lowndes at Archer

AAAA

Whitewater at Worth Co.

Thomas Co. Central at Buford

AA

Bremen at Seminole Co.

Berrien at Heard Co.

A-Public

Taylor Co. at Baconton

Hawkinsville at Wilcox Co.

Schley Co. at Charlton Co.

Miller Co. at Echols Co.

