WALB PLAY OF THE WEEK (10/19/15): Bainbridge's Pierce delivers blow, scores TD

Bainbridge's Dameon Pierce scored four touchdowns Friday night in the Bearcats' win over Dougherty, but his first was the most impressive.

Pierce bowled over a Trojan defender at the goal line with a brutal hit, and stayed on his feet as he walked into the endzone.

The sophomore RB now has 23 touchdowns already in 2015, a Bainbridge record.

The Bearcats are off this Friday, and take on Westover next week.

