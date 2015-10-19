23-year paramedic named EMT Of Year

A 23-year veteran paramedic was recognized by the Dougherty County Commission for his courageous efforts in a June nursing home fire.

An early morning fire at Pruitt Healthcare Nursing Home in Albany forced the evacuation of elderly patients, and seven people were hospitalized.

No one was killed or seriously injured.

Albany Paramedic Hal Pinson led the EMT efforts that day, and the Albany Exchange Club named him EMT of the Year.

Pinson says the honor is nice, but any recognition should go to his entire team.

"Those guys, they just do what they are supposed to do. They are easy to manage, which makes my job easy," Pinson said. "They really deserve all of the credit, not me."

His fellow paramedics think pretty highly of him too, they have named him EMT of the year twice before.

