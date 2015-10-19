Albany collects supplies for flood victims

The city of Albany is collecting items to send to flood victims in South Carolina and they're asking the community to help.

Albany partnered with Interstate National Lease, a division of Taylor Trucking, to deliver the items to help aid South Carolina in flood relief efforts.

Starting October 19th items can be dropped off at the old Coca-Cola Bottling Company building in downtown Albany.

South Carolina Emergency Management provided a list of needed items: water, bleach, cleaning wipes, diapers, and non-perishable baby items.

Those will be the only items collected.

All donations must be new and unopened.

Donations can be dropped off between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. until October 22.

