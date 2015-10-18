Vendors prepare for Sunbelt Ag Expo - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Vendors prepare for Sunbelt Ag Expo

By Michael Reed, Digital Content Producer
Vendors have began setting up the area for the 38th Annual Sunbelt Ag Expo in Moultrie. 

One vendor and his family decided to sleep in a tent this year instead of in a camper. 

"We usually stay in the trailers over here, but it seems a little too crowded," said Chris Keeton. "Last year I was out this way and drove by and saw the people out here with their tent it looks like it was a lot more enjoyable so we decided we try a tent this time."

The Ag Expo kicks off at Spence Field on Tuesday, October 20 and lasts until Thursday.

