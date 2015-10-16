GAME OF THE WEEK: (10/16/15) Brooks Co. vs. Fitzgerald

Friday night means the high school football teams are ready to get after it again.

The second ranked Fitzgerald Purple Hurricanes play host to Brooks County in a Region 1-AA clash.

The Canes were unbeaten so far in 2015, while the Trojans had won five straight games.

The winner will have the leg up for the region title. Both teams are loaded with athletes and play physical.

"You're going to see a lot of speed on the field. Brooks always has a ton of guys that can run really well. Thankfully, we've got a couple of guys that run well as well," said Fitzgerald head coach Jason Strickland. "It's going to be a fast paced game. They're going to be no huddle, uptempo. We're going to be no huddle, up-tempo. It's not going to be fun probably on the defensive side of the football for a lot of guys tonight."

This game of the week kicks off at 7:30 p.m. in Fitzgerald.

