Local grill set to host large homecoming crowds

Homecoming weekend is their busiest sales weekend of the year.

The restaurant plans to cater large crowds after the parade and football game

Most local hotels are booked for the large number of visitors.

The community welcomed 25,000 visitors to the Good Life City for Albany State's homecoming week.

ASU alumni and friends, like Abdiel Allen, came all the way from Florida and made Carter's Grill one of his first stops.

"Now you know it has got to be good if the first stop before Mom is Carter's Grill. Yes, my mom is going to kill me!" said Allen.

"Traffic has been steady, lots of put of town people to come in and eat with us," said Martin Carter.

Coach Eugene Conner, a legendary football coach at Thomas County High and the father of ASU's former assistant coach, checked into the Quality Inn in Albany. He looks forward the this trip every year.

"Coming back and meeting old friends and talking about the old times and the times we had at ASU," said Coach Conner.

And many of those conversations will happen at Carter's, a place where generations will gather all weekend.

"Tired but hey its a good weekend, lots of visitors and lots of good people coming to town we are ready for them," said restaurant owner Martin Carter.

Carter's Grill is hosting 100 brothers of Omega Psi Phi for breakfast, as well as large crowds after the parade and football game.

