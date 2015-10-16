Robinson leads Monroe to blowout win

Perhaps Mark Robinson will make this jersey change official after the night he had.
Monroe head coach Charles Truitt said Robinson's usual #16 jersey was torn up, so the junior donned #25 Thursday night.
He might just keep it permanently.
Robinson ran for three touchdowns and added another on an interception return in the Tornadoes' 59-16 win over crosstown rival Albany.
The Tornadoes held a three score lead after the first, and cruised to the win.
Monroe is now 4-3 overall with the win, 1-1 in subregion play. The Tornadoes have an extra day of rest to prepare for their road game with Cairo next week.
The Indians fall to 0-8 on the season. They'll look for their first win of the year in two weeks against Cairo.
