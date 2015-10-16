Terrell Co. holds off Baconton

The Terrell County Greenwave earned a Region 1-A win on the road Thursday night, beating Baconton 34-20.

The Wave ran out to a 16-0 lead in the first quarter before the Blazers responded with a touchdown drive of their own. The two-point attempt was no good, keeping the deficit at 10.

It didn't stay there long as Darnell Grooms went virtually untouched to the endzone on the ensuing kickoff, pushing the lead back to 16.

From there, Terrell was able to hold the Blazers at bay, and leave town with a win.

Terrell moves to 3-4 with the win, and 2-0 in region play. The Greenwave is back in Camilla in eight days, when they play Mitchell County next Friday. Baconton drops to 2-6 overall and 1-3 in the region. The Blazers go to Randolph-Clay next Friday night.

