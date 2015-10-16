Lady Trojans rally to advance

Things looked grim for the Lee County Lady Trojans.

They trailed 5-0 heading to the bottom of the second of the decisive Game 3 of their first round state playoff matchup with North Cobb.

Then things turned around.

The Lady Trojans outscored the Warriors 7-1 over the next five inning for a 7-6 comeback victory.

With the win, Lee County advances to the second round of the AAAAAA playoffs. They'll host Brookwood next week.

LOWNDES 10, HILLGROVE 2

The Lowndes Vikettes went on the road and knocked off Hillgrove in Game 3 to advance.

Lowndes will now travel to Archer for the second round.

