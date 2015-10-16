How will Blazers respond to losing streak?

The Valdosta State Blazers return to Bazemore-Hyder Stadium Saturday in desperate need of a win.

VSU has dropped two in a row in humbling fashion to top ten teams.

When they take the field Saturday, they'll do so against Mississippi College.

The question David Dean has for his bunch: how will you handle adversity?

"It was two taxing games that we played against our biggest rivals that we have played back to back and didn't play the best football game. We came up on the short end of it," he says. "How will we respond coming out to play another football game?"

Dean notes the Blazers still have a lot to play for over these last five games of the regular season. He adds a win Saturday would help turn the team back in the right direction.

"We need to get back on track. We need to win at home," he says. "We've got to win our last five football games to get in the playoffs, and I truly believe we're going to get in if we win our last five games."

The Blazers blew out the Choctaws last season 62-0 on the road. A similar result would be much appreciated by the team.

Kickoff is set for 2:00 in Valdosta.

