Arlington Police Chief Retires

After forty years in law enforcement, Police Chief Casey Taylor is turning in his badge.

Donald Bryant will be taking the reigns from Taylor and started shadowing him Thursday.

Taylor started his career in Albany but has been the chief in Arlington for seventeen years.

"When I started it was a walking beat over there in Albany and that's where you started walking the beat on Broad and Oglethorpe. 40 years later I am retiring as Chief, and I am pretty proud of that," said Taylor.

Donald Bryant will be taking the reigns from Taylor and started shadowing him Thursday. Bryant's official first day as chief will be Tuesday.

