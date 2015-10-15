High speed internet arrives to many rural areas

People in seven South Georgia counties now have a new way to connect to the rest of the world through high-speed wireless internet service.

Arlington native Chris Cowart is a happy man. "We are excited we are now coming into the 21st century!"

He can now access the Internet in his rural community without using cables or eating up expensive cellular data plans; a big plus for his family's budget. "I was concerned because we have a teenage son in high school and having to eat up my data package."

The South Georgia Regional Information Technology Authority is a partnership with seven counties to bring wireless internet to rural south Georgia.

It officially went live today, opening its doors for residents to sign up for service. "You can see by the large turnout today the excitement in SWGA about this," said Gerald Greene.

Officials, business owners and residents from around the region came to Arlington today to help kickoff the new service, many years in the making.

"It's been about eight years," said Greene. "We had problems with the right of way, towers and waiting on Washington to send down monies and things like that."

"This is a sheer example of SWGA working together," said Albany Mayor Dorothy Hubbard. Albany played a big role in helping its smaller sister communities go wireless. "Albany didn't have any money to put into the project but we had the expertise to help them get the ring that was needed to connect them to the Internet."

And connected they are. The Cowart family says they haven't had any trouble. "We were a test site, we ran it for 3 weeks and it seems to be working perfectly well."

Residents in Baker, Calhoun, Early, Miller, Mitchell, Seminole, and Terrell Counties are in the SG Rita wireless service area. To sign up, call 866-606-7103 and they will set you up over the phone. Packages start at $35 a month with unlimited data.