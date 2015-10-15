GHSA rules on Lee/Colquitt football fight

The Georgia High School Association levied punishments on both Lee County and Colquitt County for the fight that interrupted Friday night's game.

According to GHSA officials, Lee County has been fined an undisclosed amount for the chain gang's involvement in the incident.

Colquitt County assistant coach Shawn Sutton will miss Friday's game against Valdosta. The one-game suspension is in line with GHSA bylaws regarding ejections.

The Packers won the game 54-17.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.