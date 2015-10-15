Most Wanted: Quick Mart robber - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

MOULTRIE, GA (WALB) -

Moultrie Police are hoping surveillance video will help in identifying a convenience store robber.

Around 7:30 Sunday, a man walked in the Quick Mart on 4th Avenue Northeast. He jumped the counter and shoved the clerk.

The crook got away with over $500.

The robber was wearing a navy blue shirt, do-rag, and jeans.

Investigators believe the man can be easily identified because he was not wearing a mask.

If you can identify the robber, call Moultrie Police at 890-5500.

