Wednesday's state softball playoff scores and highlights

Scores from Wednesday's GHSA state softball playoff scores:
AAAAAA
Lee Co. 4, North Cobb 3 (F/8) (Gm 1)
North Cobb 3, Lee Co. 2 (Gm 2) (Gm 3 Thursday)
Kennesaw Mtn 4, Tift Co. 0 (Gm 1)
Kennesaw Mtn 4, Tift Co. 1 (Gm 2, Tift Co. eliminated)
Lowndes 4, Hillgrove 3 (Gm 1)
Hillgrove 3, Lowndes 1 (Gm 2, Gm 3 Thursday)
Harrison 4, Colquitt Co. 0 (Gm 1)
Harrison 11, Colquitt Co. 0 (Gm 2, Colquitt Co. eliminated)
AAAAA
Greenbrier 8, Coffee 0 (Gm 1)
Greenbrier 9, Coffee 1 (Gm 2, Coffee eliminated)
AAAA
Worth Co. 9, Hampton 0 (Gm 1)
Worth Co. 9, Hampton 4 (Gm 2, Worth Co. advances)
Eastside 7, Cook 2 (Gm 1)
Eastside 5, Cook 4 (Gm 2, Cook eliminated)
Thomas Co. Central 2, Locust Grove 0 (Gm 1)
Thomas Co. Central 6, Locust Grove 4 (Gm 2, TCC advances)
Walnut Grove 12, Bainbridge 0 (Gm 1)
Walnut Grove 17, Bainbridge 2 (Gm 2, Bainbridge eliminated)
AA
Seminole Co. 4, Monticello 2 (Gm 1)
Seminole Co. 10, Monticello 8 (Gm 2, Seminole Co. advances)
Berrien 9, Crawford Co. 0 (Gm 1)
Berrien 15, Crawford Co. 0 (Gm 2, Berrien advances)
Lamar Co. 9, Early Co. 1 (Gm 1)
Lamar Co. 12, Early Co. 2 (Gm 2, Early Co. eliminated)
Bleckley Co. 8, Fitzgerald 0 (Gm 1)
Bleckley Co. 12, Fitzgerald 4 (Gm 2, Fitzgerald eliminated)
