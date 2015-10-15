Wednesday's state softball playoff scores and highlights

Scores from Wednesday's GHSA state softball playoff scores:

AAAAAA

Lee Co. 4, North Cobb 3 (F/8) (Gm 1)

North Cobb 3, Lee Co. 2 (Gm 2) (Gm 3 Thursday)

Kennesaw Mtn 4, Tift Co. 0 (Gm 1)

Kennesaw Mtn 4, Tift Co. 1 (Gm 2, Tift Co. eliminated)

Lowndes 4, Hillgrove 3 (Gm 1)

Hillgrove 3, Lowndes 1 (Gm 2, Gm 3 Thursday)

Harrison 4, Colquitt Co. 0 (Gm 1)

Harrison 11, Colquitt Co. 0 (Gm 2, Colquitt Co. eliminated)

AAAAA

Greenbrier 8, Coffee 0 (Gm 1)

Greenbrier 9, Coffee 1 (Gm 2, Coffee eliminated)

AAAA

Worth Co. 9, Hampton 0 (Gm 1)

Worth Co. 9, Hampton 4 (Gm 2, Worth Co. advances)

Eastside 7, Cook 2 (Gm 1)

Eastside 5, Cook 4 (Gm 2, Cook eliminated)

Thomas Co. Central 2, Locust Grove 0 (Gm 1)

Thomas Co. Central 6, Locust Grove 4 (Gm 2, TCC advances)

Walnut Grove 12, Bainbridge 0 (Gm 1)

Walnut Grove 17, Bainbridge 2 (Gm 2, Bainbridge eliminated)

AA

Seminole Co. 4, Monticello 2 (Gm 1)

Seminole Co. 10, Monticello 8 (Gm 2, Seminole Co. advances)

Berrien 9, Crawford Co. 0 (Gm 1)

Berrien 15, Crawford Co. 0 (Gm 2, Berrien advances)

Lamar Co. 9, Early Co. 1 (Gm 1)

Lamar Co. 12, Early Co. 2 (Gm 2, Early Co. eliminated)

Bleckley Co. 8, Fitzgerald 0 (Gm 1)

Bleckley Co. 12, Fitzgerald 4 (Gm 2, Fitzgerald eliminated)

